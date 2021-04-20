Meme (MEME) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $2,009.01 or 0.03634183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00543058 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

