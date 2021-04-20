Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $222,547.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 89.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.91 million and $222,547.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 101.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00542492 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.90 or 0.03429996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

