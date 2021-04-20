Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 220.7% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 176.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 220.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00578670 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006202 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00029317 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.54 or 0.03389510 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.
About Memetic / PepeCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
