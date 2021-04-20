Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 99,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 172,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.