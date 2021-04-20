MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,570.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,562.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.07 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.61 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

