Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.