Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 373,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

