Merculet (MVP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,682.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Merculet has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $376,682.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

