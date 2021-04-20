Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce $87.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $326.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

VIVO stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $986.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

