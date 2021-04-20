Meridian Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $304,791.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $304,791.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072417 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

