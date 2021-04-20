Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

