Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 43,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,595. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

