Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.