Meta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.