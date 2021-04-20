Metal (MTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $255.24 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $255.24 million and $64.86 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00059454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

