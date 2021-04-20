Metal (MTL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.45 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Metal has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $230.59 million and approximately $101.45 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

