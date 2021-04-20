MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $776,738.28

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $776,738.28 and approximately $2,951.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.