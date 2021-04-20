Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $31.55 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.58 or 0.04145781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,192,647 coins and its circulating supply is 78,192,549 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

