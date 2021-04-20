Metaverse ETP Trading Down 1% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $30.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,176.33 or 0.03902003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00060752 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,189,008 coins and its circulating supply is 78,688,910 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

