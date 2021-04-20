Meter Governance Trading Down 43.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $992,024.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

