Method Finance Trading Up 271.9% Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 271.9% higher against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $2.22 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,238,028 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

