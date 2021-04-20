MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

MetLife stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 4,352,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,828. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.7% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

