M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.74 (LON:MGCI)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGCI traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.30 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.54. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.90 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Richard Bole´at acquired 10,000 shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.