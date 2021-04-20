Michael P. Duffy Sells 7,500 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael P. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12.

On Thursday, March 4th, Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 576,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,437. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

