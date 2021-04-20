Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

