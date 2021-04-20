MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.65. 130,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,451,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $161,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $753,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

