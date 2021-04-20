Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.73. 4,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,513. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.