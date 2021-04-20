MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $190.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MOFG stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

