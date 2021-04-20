MiL.k Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $264,872.00 (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003141 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $139.26 million and $264,872.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00273286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $382.44 or 0.00674268 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.00931195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,845.19 or 1.00222490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

