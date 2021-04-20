Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

