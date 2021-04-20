Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 169.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Schneider National worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schneider National by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 322,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

