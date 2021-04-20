Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,290 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

