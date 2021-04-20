Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 45,872 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,872 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

