Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 50,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

