Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $38.78

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $37.55. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 156 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

