MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $151,617.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $14.16 or 0.00024972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $151.88 million and approximately $151,617.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00571459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.13 or 0.03454539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,724,204 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.