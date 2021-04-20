Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 723,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

