Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $480,994.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $61.40 million and $480,994.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,002,032,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,796,822,714 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

