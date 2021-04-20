MIR COIN (MIR) Market Cap Achieves $15.15 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $112,838.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

