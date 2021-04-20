Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.