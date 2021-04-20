Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $8.99 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $512.39 million and $88.32 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00015834 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,017,914 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.