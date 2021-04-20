Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $343.53 or 0.00611416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $32.81 million and $64,968.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00062857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00280594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.00988630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00654186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,033.19 or 0.99726626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,512 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

