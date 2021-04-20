Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.03 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $335,482.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $17.03 or 0.00030000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,063,970 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

