Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,275.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $5,275.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.54 or 0.00043983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00272870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,632.98 or 0.99713977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.72 or 0.00901049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.00629189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,315,663 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

