Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 1-Day Volume Hits $223,403.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $223,403.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00015303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00281022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.56 or 0.00988189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00653260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.05 or 0.99905628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,300,951 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

