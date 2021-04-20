Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Volume Reaches $444,417.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $444,417.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $8.48 or 0.00015317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,350,025 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

