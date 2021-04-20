Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $191,483.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.01 or 0.00075598 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $191,483.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 680,014 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

