Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

