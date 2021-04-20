Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Mitek Systems worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MITK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 209,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.22 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

