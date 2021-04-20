Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.